News

Stockgrowers host pair of banquets

Lake County Stockgrowers had quite the busy week as they hosted a pair of banquets. On Friday, Nov. 17, the Stockgrowers held a dinner in Christmas Valley for the first time and had over 60 people come out to show support of the Stockgrowers and honor the kids. 

Lake County Flash

Videos

Lake County Flash: Friday, December 15, 2017

  • 3:36
  • 0

www.lakecountyexam.com

Recent galleries

Sports & Outdoors

Lifestyles

Progress