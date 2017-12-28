The official newspaper of record for Lake County, Oregon since 1880
Lakeview Assembly of God pastor Joel Morris is raising money to help a family in need.
Melanie Boozeny was recently hired to replace Denise Thorsted in the administrative assistant position at the County, taking on several responsibilities that come her way.
A second marijuana dispensary is coming to Lakeview. Top Shelf Medicine, located in Bend will be opening up a location in Lakeview next door to Lake Health Medical Supply on F street.
Lakeview Community Partnership (LCP) announced a fundraising campaign to purchase the historic Alger Theater.
Lake County Stockgrowers had quite the busy week as they hosted a pair of banquets. On Friday, Nov. 17, the Stockgrowers held a dinner in Christmas Valley for the first time and had over 60 people come out to show support of the Stockgrowers and honor the kids.
Eager to put their game against Mazama behind them, the Honkers traveled to Henley on Friday, Dec. 22 as their tough non-conference schedule continued. Henley was the third 4A school that the Honkers have faced so far this season.
